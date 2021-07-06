  1. Sports
Unbeaten Iran wins Asia's U19 beach volleyball

TEHRAN, Jul. 06 (MNA) – Iran's team A of under-19 boys' beach volleyball won the Asian championship commandingly without losing one single set during the matches in the competitions.

The third round of the Asian Under-19 Men and Women Beach Volleyball Championship, which started on July 3rd in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand, ended today (Tuesday) with Iran team winning the championships powerfully. 

The Iranian Team A faced the Thailand national team in the final and defeated their Thai team 2-0.

Iran's Team A won the championship after five consecutive victories. In the qualifying round, the team defeated Qatar and Kazakhstan B to advance to the knockout stages as leaders.

The Iranian Beach Volleyball team has booked a place in the world competitions.

