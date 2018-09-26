  1. Politics
26 September 2018 - 12:29

Iran offers condolences over passing of Vietnamese president

TEHRAN, Sep. 26 (MNA) – Iran has extended condolences over the demise of Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang, who passed away on Sep. 21 at the age of 62 due to serious illness.

The message of condolences was penned by Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani, addressed to Vietnam’s Chairperson of National Assembly, Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

In the message, Larijani stressed the unforgettable role of the late President Tran Dai Quang in expanding relations and friendly cooperation with the government and people of Iran.

He further prayed for his counterpart’s continued health and success, as well as Vietnamese nation, parliament and government’s felicity and prosperity.

