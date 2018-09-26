Iran offers condolences over passing of Vietnamese president

The message of condolences was penned by Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani, addressed to Vietnam’s Chairperson of National Assembly, Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

In the message, Larijani stressed the unforgettable role of the late President Tran Dai Quang in expanding relations and friendly cooperation with the government and people of Iran.

He further prayed for his counterpart’s continued health and success, as well as Vietnamese nation, parliament and government’s felicity and prosperity.

