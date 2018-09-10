  1. Politics
10 September 2018 - 18:46

Iran, Russia deputy FMs confer on JCPOA

Iran, Russia deputy FMs confer on JCPOA

TEHRAN, Sep. 10 (MNA) – The deputy foreign ministers of Iran and Russia Abbas Araghchi and Sergey Rybakov met in Tehran today to discuss the JCPOA and stress continued bilateral consultations in that regard.

According to the Russian Embassy in Tehran, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Rybakov arrived in Tehran today and met with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi.

The two deputy foreign ministers discussed various issues of mutual interest and called for continuation of consultations between the two sides in the future.

The visit came almost two months after Abbas Araghchi visited Moscow and held talks with Rybakov on the future of Iran nuclear deal also known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), following the US' unilateral withdrawal from the agreement.

Prior to the visit of the Iranian deputy foreign minister to Moscow in June, Rybakov had visited Iran two days after the United States Donald Trump announced his country's withdrawal from the JCPOA on May 8.

KI/FNA13970619000800

News Code 137657
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News