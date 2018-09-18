  1. Culture
18 September 2018 - 11:01

Fatal road accident in central Iran claims 19 lives

TEHRAN, Sep. 18 (MNA) – In a collision between a bus and a tanker truck in Isfahan province, 19 individuals lost their lives and 27 left injured.

The accident happened in Kashan-Natanz freeway at 11:30 PM local time on Monday. The bus had departed Tehran for Kerman while it collided with the tanker truck and overturned on the sideline of the road, catching fire.

The director of Isfahan’s medical emergencies told Mehr News correspondent that unfortunately, 19 individuals have lost their lives in the incident while 27 others are injured.

The reason for this accident is under investigation and yet to be announced.

