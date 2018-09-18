Fatal road accident in central Iran claims 19 lives

The accident happened in Kashan-Natanz freeway at 11:30 PM local time on Monday. The bus had departed Tehran for Kerman while it collided with the tanker truck and overturned on the sideline of the road, catching fire.

The director of Isfahan’s medical emergencies told Mehr News correspondent that unfortunately, 19 individuals have lost their lives in the incident while 27 others are injured.

The reason for this accident is under investigation and yet to be announced.

