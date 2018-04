AHVAZ, Apr. 03 (MNA) – A fire in a tea house has killed 11 people and injured six in the southwest city of Ahvaz, Khuzestan province.

Ahvaz Police Chief Col. Mohammad Safari said the fire which took place at about 1 a.m. local time, was huge and six fire engines were dispatched to the accident site.

He added the suspect was arrested less than four hours after the incident. The arrested person is a 17-year-old boy who has deliberately set fire in the tea house due to a dispute with his uncle-in-law, who is the tea house manager.

