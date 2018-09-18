Rouhani condoles demise of some Iranians in Monday road accident

“The tragic accident of a passenger bus with a fuel tanker on Natanz-Kashan road that left a number of our dear citizens dead and injured caused great grief and sorrow for the Iranian nation”, he writes, adding, “I hereby offer my condolences to the bereaved families and ask the Almighty mercy for those who have lost their lives, patience for their bereaved families, and swift recovery for the injured.”

Rouhani also called for immediate and proper treatment of those injured and finding the cause of the accident.

“Unfortunately, repetition of such tragic, irrecoverable road accidents indicates that there are technical, management and supervisory shortcomings that must be paid special attention to by the related officials to find a fundamental solution so that we will not witness such tragic incidents again in the country,” he concludes.

In a separate message, First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangirin also condoled the death of citizens in the tragic event and called Road Ministry and Iran’s Police for careful investigation into the cause of the accident, along with adopting necessary measures for preventing such fatal incidents.

On Monday night, 11:30 PM local time, a bus and a tanker truck collided in Kashan-Natanz freeway, Isfahan province. The death toll has raised to 21 and 27 are left injured. The cause of the accident is yet unknown.

