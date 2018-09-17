  1. Politics
17 September 2018 - 19:12

New ambassadors of Belgium, Netherlands, Qatar meet Zarif

TEHRAN, Sep. 17 (MNA) – New ambassadors of Belgium, the Netherlands and Qatar met with Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif at the beginning of their mission in Iran.

According to the official website of Iran's Foreign Ministry, the new ambassadors of Belgium, the Netherlands and Qatar on Monday handed over copies of their credentials to Mohammad Javad Zarif. 

Kamal Iranidoost

