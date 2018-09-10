FM Zarif bids farewell to outgoing Kazakh, Japanese envoys

At the end of his mission, Kazakhstan ambassador to Tehran Amreyev Bagdad met with the Iranian foreign minister on Monday and gave a friendship medal on behalf of the president of his country Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Prior to the meeting with Central Asian ambassador, the Iranian foreign minister received Jeff Langley, visiting New Zealand's Deputy secretary from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, to exchange views on different areas of mutual interests.

Also, outgoing Japanese Ambassador to Iran Hiroyasu Kobayashi met with and bid farewell to Zarif at the end of his diplomatic mission in Tehran on Monday.

Meanwhile, newly-appointed Senegalese ambassador to Tehran met with Zarif to present his credential to him.

Furthermore, the Iranian foreign minister received the newly-appointed UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative in Iran Ms. Ugochi Daniels. She replaces former UN coordinator Mr. Gary Lewis who held the post for five years, and now is serving in Kenya.

