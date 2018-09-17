Iran president to attend UN General Assembly

Speaking at his weekly press conference on Monday, Ghasemi said "attending the UN General Assembly is not a new thing; it is an important opportunity to use the diplomacy tool to express the position and viewpoints of our country and hold meetings with other leaders on the sidelines of the summit.

Regarding recent attacks on Iranian embassies in Basra and Paris, Ghasemi said "in both cases, we have taken the necessary measures, and I personally do not think there is a direct connection between the two incidents."

He said that in the case of Basra, some certain elements affiliated with a transnational country, tried to influence the relations between the two nations of Iran and Iraq, at this particular moment, and as expected they failed to achieve their goals due to the strengthening relations between the two countries."

"Paris case was a different thing; it was organized by a terrorist group and caused some damages to the building; on this basis, we talked with French officials, and the follow-up was set to take place; once again, I emphasize that there is no connection between the two incidents," he noted.

Pointing to the Europe's efforts to preserve JCPOA, FM spokesman said "we are on the right path; we have made continuous technical connections with the European sides and we are moving forward faster than before."

He expressed hope the foreign ministers of Iran and 4+1 could hold meetings on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. "I think we should be a little patient to be provided with new plans that could satisfy the Iranian side," he noted.

Pointing to the lengthy and complicated process of selecting ambassadors, Ghasemi said "once again, I emphasize that China and India are considered good partners of Iran," adding that ambassador to New Delhi has been appointed.

