France says security of Iran embassy in Paris ‘reinforced’

“Following the incidents in front of the Iranian embassy in Paris (Friday, September 14), the Paris police headquarters announced that it had intervened on the same day and had interrogated all 12 protesters gathered around the embassy,” said the French embassy in Tehran in a tweet on Sunday.

The tweet referred to an attack by a number of anti-Iran elements who caused damage to the embassy building in Paris by throwing objects at it, when they failed to invade the building.

“In accordance with the responsibilities of the French state for the protection of diplomatic sites, a reinforced security system has been set up at the Iranian embassy,” the French embassy in Tehran wrote in another tweet.

Reacting to the attack, Iranain Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said in a statement on Saturday that there have been reports pointing to negligence on part of the French police, which did not arrive on time at the scene to prevent the assailants from causing damage to the embassy building.

Ghasemi further urged the French authorities to prosecute and punish the perpetrators, stressing that the French side is required to take effective measures to protect all Iranian diplomatic sites in France.

MS/IRN83034855