We need to stand by Iran during sanctions: Hezbollah chief

"It is imperative to stand by Iran, especially now with the looming US sanctions aimed at blockading Iran and preventing its oil sales," Hassan Nasrallah said today in a televised speech during a mourning ceremony on the anniversary of the Martyrdom of Imam Hussein (Ashura Day) while he was talking to Hezbollah supporters in the south of the Lebanese capital Beirut.

"We all know the reason behind US' sanctions against Iran,” Nasrallah said, adding that the reason is because Iran is committed to its religion, republic, independence, national sovereignty and liberty and its leaders and people never agree to serve the US interests.

He further noted that Iran defends its rights and is leading Resistance forces, which is why it is targeted by the United States and Zionists.

He added that Iran has always stood by the oppressed and supported Iraq and Syria in liberating their territories during the fight against foreign-backed Takfiri groups.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he warned Israeli regime of waging a war against Lebanon as the Resistance forces now enjoy having missiles with pin-point accuracy as well as new military equipment.

