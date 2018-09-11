Boorishness of rogue US regime knows no bounds

Posting a message on Twitter, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif harshly criticized the newly adopted measures of US government against the judges of the International Criminal Court.

Zarif’s tweet came after the US National Security Adviser John Bolton threatened the international criminal court (ICC) on Monday with sanctions and made an excoriating attack on the institution in a speech in Washington.

“The US threatens to impose sanctions on the ICC & even prosecute its judges in American courts. Where is the outrage? The boorishness of this rogue US regime seems to know no bounds. When will the international community say enough is enough & force US to act like a normal state?”

