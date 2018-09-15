Former FM hopes EU package of proposals ensure Iran's rights

“We have had numerous rounds of negotiations with Europeans and these talks are still underway and we hope that the EU's package of proposals will be able to ensure Iran’s rights,” said Head of Iran's Foreign Policy Strategic Council Kamal Kharrazi on Saturday.

The former Iranian foreign minister, who is currently visiting China upon the invitation of his Chinese counterpart, paid an official visit to the Shanghai Institutes for International Studies (SIIS), continuing his programs in the Chinese mega city of Shanghai.

Prof. Yang Jiemian, Chairman of SIIS Academic Affairs Council, said in the meeting that SIIS is one of the most important think tanks in China which carries out research and produces ideas on political, foreign and strategic affairs of China.

“In the previous visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Iran, a joint statement was issued on strategic partnership between Iran and China and the officials of the two countries need to hold regular meetings to put the statement into practice,” said Yang Jiemian.

Kharrazi then referred to the joint statement of President Rouhani and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, and described it as a good basis for expanding bilateral relations between the two countries.

