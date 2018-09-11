Lamborghini Murcielago SV reverse-engineered by Iranian genius experts

The Lamborghini Murciélago is a sports car produced by Italian automotive manufacturer Lamborghini between 2001 and 2010.

Designer and the leader of a creative team to design Iranian Lamborghini said on Monday that the project has gone through the research, design, modeling and manufacturing phases, thanks to the help of a team of experts for the past 4.5 years.

Masoud Moradi added the road test, vehicle handling and stability tests have been successfully completed and the product will be unveiled soon.

"The objective behind the reverse engineering and design of the Lamborghini is to achieve the technical knowledge of super sport utility vehicles to indigenize them,” he noted.

He asserted that the parts used in the Iranian version is not from the original Italian Lamborghini, and all parts are simulated by domestic experts.

