TEHRAN, Oct. 14 (MNA) – The unveiling ceremony of domestically-made Lamborghini Murcielago SV was held last week in Tabriz, East Azarbaijan province. It took more than four years that a host of Iranian experts in the province successfully made the super sports car through reverse engineering. The aim is to achieve the technical knowledge for production of super sports cars, once said Masoud Moradi, the leader of the team.