Iran condemns suicide bombings in Kabul

In a statement on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi strongly condemned the twin suicide bombings in west of Kabul on Wednesday, which killed and wounded dozens including a number of reporters, and extended his sympathies to the government, nation and media community of Afghanistan.

The twin bombings were carried out at a sports club in Kabul, which killed at least 20 people and wounded 70 others, including a reporter and cameraman from Afghanistan's largest broadcaster, Tolo News, according to local media.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani condemned the bombings in an statement, saying "an attack on civilians and media workers of the country is an attack on freedom of speech and crime against humanity.”

The attack came a few weeks after a suicide bomber struck a private education center in a Shia neighborhood in Kabul, killing 48 young people. Back in April, twin explosions in Kabul killed nine media workers and 16 other people.

There has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack on Wednesday.

