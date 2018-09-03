Role of al-Nujba in providing security of Baghdad 'commendable'

According to the report of al-Nujaba Islamic Resistance Media and Relations Center in Iran, the secretary general of the Movement hosted the deputy commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces, “Abumahdi al-Muhandes”, in the headquarters of the Movement in Baghdad.

Assessing the security status of the country, the parties exchanged views on the current developments in the political and security areas of Iraq.

Welcoming his guest and talking to him, “Shiekh Akram al-Kaabi” stressed the continuation of the cooperation between al-Nujaba Islamic Resistance and the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces in all areas.

Besides he described the fight against the remained cores of the terrorists in the liberated regions as necessary.

Abumahdi al-Muhandes also appreciated the role of al-Nujaba Islamic Resistance in the battle against terrorism, especially the movement’s role in providing the security of Baghdad belt area.

Finally, the deputy commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces wrote a handwritten message in the notebook of al-Nujaba as a memento and commended the heroic bravery of al-Nujaba Islamic Resistance fighters in the fields of the right’s battle against the wrong.

