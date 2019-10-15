6th Intl. Hypnosis Congress kicks off in Mashhad

Secretary of 6th International Hypnosis Congress Mehdi Fat’hi said, “in this prestigious congress, participants from countries [including China, Japan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Armenia, Iraq, Afghanistan, Turkey, Norway, Denmark, Georgia, Germany, Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Switzerland, Finland, Poland, Italy, France, South Africa, Mexico, Uruguay and Islamic Republic of Iran] will exchange their latest achievements in the field of clinical hypnotism.”

He went on to say that 28 tutorial workshops [both theoretically and practically] will be held on the sidelines of this Congress.

The United States, Germany, France, Italy and Islamic Republic of Iran are forerunners in the world in terms of hypnosis knowledge and knowhow, he emphasized.

It should be noted that the 6th International Hypnosis Congress and 1st Asian Hypnosis Congress will run until Oct. 18.

