Iran canoe, kayak team snatches 3 medals at 2018 Asian Games

Iranian female athlete Hedieh Kazemi received a silver medal in the kayak event and Mohammad Nabi Rezaei snatched a bronze medal in the canoe event.

Iran athletes stood against rivals from Uzbekistan, Japan, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Tajikistan and India.

The Iranian squad at the 2018 Asian Games comprises 280 sportsmen and 98 sportswomen who will compete in 42 sports fields.

The 2018 Asian Games kicked off on August 18 and will wrap up on September 2 in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang.

Over 11,000 athletes from 45 Asian countries attended the competition.



MA/IRN83017189