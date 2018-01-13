“Chocolate” to be screened at 11th Children Film Festival in Bangladesh

TEHRAN, Jan. 13 (MNA) – As directed and produced by Soheil Movafagh and Iraj Mohammadi respectively, “Chocolate” will be screened at 11th Children Festival in Bangladesh.

The feature-length film “chocolate” will be showcased in the foreign section of the Festival, the report added.

Bangladesh Children Film Festival is one of the largest cinematic events which is held every year in this Asian country with screening feature- length and empirical movies, organizing specialized tutorial workshops, various seminars and meetings.

Earlier, “Chocolate” had been participated in Children Festival in Isfahan, Canada and India dubbed “Golden Elephant”, the report added.

The 11th Bangladesh Children’s Film Festival will be held in Bangladeshi capital Dhaka on Jan. 27 to Feb. 2, 2018.

The cast of this feature-length movie include as follows: Shabnam Moghadami, Nasser Hashemi, Mohammad-Reza Hedayati, Arjang Amir-Fazli, Ali Masoudi, Farzin Mohades, Parisa Rezaei, Javad Jooyandeh, Shohreh Lorestani abd Dariush Asadzadeh, etc.

The film is currently screening in Iranian movie theaters and has had an outstanding sale of more than 5 billion rials at the box offices.

