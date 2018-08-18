‘Chocolate’ to vie at Int. Kazan Filmfest

Produced in Azeri language, the 15-minute-long film narrates the story of a boy who intentionally hits himself to the ground and cries in front of an old woman to receive chocolate and kindness from her.

The 14th edition of the Kazan International Muslim Film Festival kicks off on September 5 and lasts for six days. According to its official website, over 500 entries have been received.

Kazan International Muslim Film Festival is held in the capital city of the Republic of Tatarstan since 2005. The motto of the festival is “to the dialogue of cultures through the culture of dialogue”. The aim of the festival is the experience exchange of the workers in the sphere of culture and Arts of Russia and Muslim countries of the neighboring and far-abroad countries, display of the creative achievements of the Muslim cinematographers and the representatives of the other religious affiliation, who make films popularizing human, spiritual and moral values as well as cultural traditions, the formation of the objective views of the world and Russian community about Muslims and Islam.

