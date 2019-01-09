  1. Sports
Iranians cannot access IWF amid voting for ‘2018 Lifter of the Year’

TEHRAN, Jan. 09 (MNA) – In a rare incident, Iranian users who tried to enter International Weightlifting Federation website to vote for ‘2018 Lifter of the Year’ on Wednesday afternoon, faced a denial message.

The voting process for ‘Lifter of the Year 2018’ has started and one of the nominees in male’s category is Sohrab Moradi from Iran – a man who broke four world records in his incredible 2018 season.

According to reports, Iranian IPs could access the site this morning without any problem, however, now when trying to enter the site, they face the following error.

The interesting point is that the access is granted when using proxies of other countries.

The deadline to register to vote is January 31.

