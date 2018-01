MOSCOW, Jan. 15 (MNA) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, said we will continue counter-terrorism efforts in Syria in parallel with preparation for the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi.

During a press conference on Monday, Lavrov hoped that the Syrian National Dialogue Congress will contribute to finding a solution to the crisis in Syria

“We work to protect international laws and conventions as we defend the values of justice and respect, He said.

SANA/MNA