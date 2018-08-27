Yemeni Sammad-3 drones target Dubai airport

The Sammad-3 drones which belonged to Yemeni Army and Popular Committees targeted Dubai airport.

Al-Maseera has not given further details about any casualties or damages to the airport as a result of the attack yet.

A spokesman for the Yemeni army Aziz Rashid has told Russian Sputnik that the special operation today in the UAE against Dubai airport was another warning after the attack on the Saudi Aramco company. He said that the attack suggested that Yemeni forces capabilities is expanding as the war continues.

He furhter pointed out that they have planned to continue their attacks on other military and economic targets belonging to Saud and UAE-led coalition.

The Dubai airport authorities have not confirmed the attack yet.

