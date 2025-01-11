IRCS expresses sympathy with victims of L.A. fire

Iran has expressed its readiness to send humanitarian aid to assist with the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles.

Pirhossein Kolivand, President of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, in a letter of sympathy to Cliff Holt, the President of the American Red Cross has expressed readiness to send humanitarian aid to the United States, particularly in response to disaster situations due to huge wildfire situation in L.A. southern California.

At least six wildfires are still burning across Los Angeles County.

At least 11 people have died, with officials warning the true toll won’t be clear until it’s safe for investigators to go into neighborhoods.

As of Friday afternoon, about 100,000 people were under evacuation orders, and hundreds of thousands of electricity customers were without power in Southern California.

