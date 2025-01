US, UK, Israel launch fresh strikes on Yemen

At least six people were killed and another person was injured following the airstrikes launched by the US, the UK, and the Tel Aviv regime on Yemen's Al Hudaydah province.

Yemeni officials stressed that no aggression against Yemen will go unpunished and Yemeni armed forces are capable of defending this country.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 27,948 people and wounded another 67,459 individuals, come to an end.

The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel.

