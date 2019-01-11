Iran ready to give decisive response to threats

“Our message to the regional and neighboring countries is the message of peace and friendship,” he reiterated.

He made the remark this morning on the sidelines of air force military drill codenamed Fadaian-e Harim-e Velayat (Defenders of Velayat Sanctuary), saying “several goals had been predicted for the military exercise, and we hope to achieve most of them successfully.”

In this military exercise, young and talented pilots were hired, he said, adding, “young pilots who participated in this drill for the first time managed to implement all air operations successfully.”

Launching 2,000-pound bomb from C-130 aircraft, which had been predicted for certain threats, were carried out successfully, Nasirzadeh maintained.

Launch of bomb and missile from UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicle) is of the salient achievements and specifications of this military exercise, he said, “the country will witness firing of smart long-range ammunition in coming years.”

Repair and maintenance of old aircrafts is of the main and salient achievement of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force, Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF) Brigadier General Nasirzadeh noted.

