Considerable 23% nonoil export growth in SP

A glance at the nonoil exports volume in South Pars Gas Field in 12th government dubbed ‘Hope and Prudence’ shows that 17,560,000 tons of nonoil commodities, valued at over $8,320,482,682, were exported from South Pars Gas Field from Aug. 24, 2017 to Aug. 24, 2018, showing a significant growth as compared to previous year.

Given the above issue, nonoil export volume in South Pars Gas Field in the 12 government experienced a significant 23 and 7 percent growth in terms of value and weight respectively.

As the capital of Iranian energy, South Pars Gas Field has witnessed significant record breaking in terms of export of nonoil products, petrochemicals and gas condensates especially in the past year.

South Pars Gas Field is home to about 16 giant petrochemical complexes which totally produce 20 million tons of products annually, so that most portion of which is exported to other countries.

