Foreign Ministry condoles demise of notable Iranian actor

In separate messages on Friday, noting that the demise of the popular artist Ezatollah Entezami caused deep sorrow, Zarif and Ghasemi offered their condolences over the great loss to the family of the deceased, art community as well as the Iranian nation.

They also asked God to bestow His divine mercy to the venerable artist who committed his lifetime to the real of arts.

Ezatollah Entezami, the great Iranian actor, passed away at early morning of Friday at 94 after suffering a prolonged tough period of illness.

