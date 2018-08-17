  1. Politics
Foreign Ministry condoles demise of notable Iranian actor

TEHRAN, Aug. 17 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi have expressed their heartfelt condolences over the passing away of veteran Iranian actor Ezatollah Entezami.

In separate messages on Friday, noting that the demise of the popular artist Ezatollah Entezami caused deep sorrow, Zarif and Ghasemi offered their condolences over the great loss to the family of the deceased, art community as well as the Iranian nation.

They also asked God to bestow His divine mercy to the venerable artist who committed his lifetime to the real of arts.

Ezatollah Entezami, the great Iranian actor, passed away at early morning of Friday at 94 after suffering a prolonged tough period of illness.

