Pres. Rouhani expresses condolence over loss of Ezatollah Entezami

Conveying his grief on the demise of Ezatollah Entezami, Rouhani said the loss of Iranian prominent and veteran artist caused great grief and sorrow. This popular actor, with his cinematic masterpieces, made remarkable and memorable efforts in the promotion of Iranian art.

"I would like to express my heartfelt condolences over the great loss of Ezatollah Entezami to the family of the deceased, art community as well as the Iranian nation and I wish patience and strong spirit for his family," Rouhani's message reads.

Ezatollah Entezami, the great Iranian actor, passed away at early morning of Friday at 94 after suffering a prolonged tough period of illness.

LR/IRN83004020