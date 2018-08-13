  1. Politics
13 August 2018 - 09:47

Iraq PM's visit to Iran cancelled

Iraq PM's visit to Iran cancelled

TEHRAN, Aug. 13 (MNA) – Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's visit to Iran has been canceled.

Abadi will still go ahead with a planned visit to Turkey on Tuesday but has scrapped the Iran leg of the trip "because of his busy schedule", his office said.

Iraq's prime minister has been under criticism since last week, when he told reporters that "while he opposed the sanctions in principle, Iraq could not violate them and risk punitive action by US President Donald Trump's administration."

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi told Fars News Agency that he has not received any prior notification or witnessed an official announcement on the visit of Iraqi premier to Tehran.

LR/PR

News Code 136689
Lachin Rezaian

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News