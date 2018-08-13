Iraq PM's visit to Iran cancelled

Abadi will still go ahead with a planned visit to Turkey on Tuesday but has scrapped the Iran leg of the trip "because of his busy schedule", his office said.

Iraq's prime minister has been under criticism since last week, when he told reporters that "while he opposed the sanctions in principle, Iraq could not violate them and risk punitive action by US President Donald Trump's administration."

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi told Fars News Agency that he has not received any prior notification or witnessed an official announcement on the visit of Iraqi premier to Tehran.

LR/PR