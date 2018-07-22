Iran basketball team fail to reach final at China competitions

The national teams of Iran and Nigeria took on each other yesterday in the semi-final stage of Atlas Basketball Challenge held by Atlas Sports of China and the match ended 73 t0 72 for the Nigerian side.

Therefore, the national Iranian basketball team will have to compete for a third place in the tournament while the opponent is not clear yet.

The Atlas Basketball Challenge held by Atlas Sports of China kicked off on July 17th and will end today.

The Iranians have participated in the competitions to prepare for 2018 Jakarta Asian competitions and Asian World Cup Qualifiers.

