Consultations underway to lift unilateral economic sanctions on Syria

Foreign Ministry representative, Burtsev Nikolay, was quoted by Sputnik news agency as saying that the Russian Foreign Ministry continues active work with foreign partners to lift economic sanctions on Syria and provide humanitarian assistance to the Syrian people, as well as with international organizations on recovering terror-affected infrastructure in Syria.

Regarding the return of displaced Syrians to the homeland, Nikolay highlighted some states’ readiness to cooperate with Russia in this regard like Lebanon.

SANA/MNA