Consultations underway to lift unilateral economic sanctions on Syria

MOSCOW, Jul. 24 (MNA) – Russian Foreign Ministry stated that consultations are underway with a number of regional and international countries to lift the unilateral economic sanctions imposed on Syria.

Foreign Ministry representative, Burtsev Nikolay, was quoted by Sputnik news agency as saying that the Russian Foreign Ministry continues active work with foreign partners to lift economic sanctions on Syria and provide humanitarian assistance to the Syrian people, as well as with international organizations on recovering terror-affected infrastructure in Syria.

Regarding the return of displaced Syrians to the homeland, Nikolay highlighted some states’ readiness to cooperate with Russia in this regard like Lebanon.

SANA/MNA

