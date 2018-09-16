  1. Politics
‘No danger threatens the country’

TEHRAN, Sep. 16 (MNA) – Iranian Army Ground Forces Commander Brigadier General Kiumars Heidari highlighted that no danger threatens the country.

He made the remarks on Sunday on the sideline of his visit to Hamedan’s Ground Forces units.

This doesn’t mean that Iranian forces’ readiness should be neglected, he said, referring to the remarks of Islamic Revolution Leader who had said that armed forces should always stand ready in face of enemy’s threats.

The Iranian Army’s defensive readiness has reached a degree of deterrence that enemies have resorted to non-military plots, he noted.

The Ground Forces of Iranian Army is not dependent on foreign countries for providing its required equipment, the commander said, adding that all of the Army’s equipment is domestically produced.

He also stated that the Army is ready to do trans-boundary military exercises and is subject to policies of Islamic Republic of Iran’s General Staff of the Armed Forces in this regard.

