Razi institute launches SPF mice breeding system

According to Ali Ameghi Roudsari, to improve its products quality, the institute is conducting negotiations with World Heath Organization (WHO) and International Council for Laboratory Animal Sciences (ICLAS).

Razi Institute will be able to export its laboratory animals in future under the permission of the international bodies, he hoped.

Specific-pathogen-free (SPF) is a term used for laboratory animals that are guaranteed free of particular pathogens. Use of SPF animals ensures that specified diseases do not interfere with an experiment. For example, absence of respiratory pathogens such as influenza is desirable when investigating a drug's effect on lung function.

Razi institute is known as one of the oldest and most reputed scientific centers in Iran. This Institute began its activities in the year 1925 with producing vaccine against Rinderpest under the supervision of Ministry of Agriculture.

Presently, the institute is still controlled by Ministry of Jihad-e-Agriculture and works closely with Ministry of Health and Veterinary Organization.

The institute is governed by a Board of Trustees with its Headquarter located in Karaj, Iran.

RVSRI provides 110,000 square meter research with laboratory buildings. Razi Institute is a center of research, training and technical assistance for vaccines needed in developing countries and the Middle East.

