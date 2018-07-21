Iran customs uses electronic TIR system for first time in world

Hossein Kakhki, Director General of Customs International Cooperation Department told Iranian Radio Eghtesad on Friday that TIR carnets paper version was previously used but its electronic version is now successfully being used in the customs on the border between Iran and Turkey for the first time in the world.

Kakhki said that the head of the IRICA signed an agreement with Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) back in 2015 and the electronic system has come on stream through the constant joint efforts.

He also said that the successful implementation of the new equipment has rendered the International Road Transport Union (IRU) to operate the system in other countries.

The Iranian official further said that the Islamic Republic of Iran has successfully implemented a combined and multimodal transport entitled Slovenian-Iranian TIR project for the first time.

KI/4352049