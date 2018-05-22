Iranian athletes to participate in World Military Triathlon C'ships

TEHRAN, May 22 (MNA) – The triathlon team of Islamic Republic of Iran’s armed forces will participate in the 20th edition of CISM World Military Triathlon Championship held on June 15 to 18 in Lipkoping, Sweden.

The caretaker of Iran’s team in this event Hamid-Reza Harirforoush said that the team will consist of 15 athletes who will compete with 196 athletes from 28 countries.

Describing triathlon as one of the toughest competitions of CISM, he added that it involves the competition of three continuous and sequential endurance discipline.

The competition involves 1500 meters of swimming, 40 km of cycling and 10 km of running, he further noted.

Iran, Bahrain and China are the only Asian teams attending this event, he highlighted.

Currently Iran’s military triathlon team is holding a preparation camp in Tehran, he said, adding that two other camps in Isfahan and Manzandaran provinces is planned before the departure to Sweden.

MAH/4303244