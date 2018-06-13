Iran condemns Canadian House of Commons’ motion

TEHRAN, Jun. 13 (MNA) – Iranian foreign ministry spokesman condemned a motion in Canada's parliament which demands immediate cease of all negotiations on restoring diplomatic ties with Iran.

Bahram Ghasemi in a statement on Wednesday called the motion a ‘counterproductive move', adding “while the bill is not yet passed into law and is still in its early stages, it would be a big strategic mistake with counterproductive outcomes if it became law.”

Ghasemi said that the motion is a result of the Canadian lawmakers’ ignorance of the Iran’s transparent and logical fight against terrorism.

The Iranian diplomat maintained that in the last decades, the Iranian people have fallen victim to the foreign-backed terrorism.

He further noted that the Iranians have been at the forefront of fighting against terrorism based on their ethical principles and authentic cultural teachings, and will continue combating terrorism despite baseless accusations.

The Iranian spokesman expressed hope that the Canadian government will prevent the "ill-considered" and "unfounded" motion from getting through.

KI/4320665