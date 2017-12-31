Canada’s meddlesome policy violation of intl. rights

TEHRAN, Dec. 31 (MNA) – Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi condemned Canada’s interventionist statement on Iran’s domestic affairs and called the policy adopted by Canada a violation of international rights.

Bahram Ghasemi condemned Canada’s interventionist statement on Iran’s domestic affairs and said “Islamic Republic of Iran considers Canadian government’s interventionist policy as a violation of legal and international commitments and does not attach any credibility to it."

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman referred to the murder of an Iranian foreign citizen by the Canadian police and the refusal of Canadian government to answer for this incident and said “ignoring the rightful demands of Iranians to receive basic, consular and resident rights despite the nonstop efforts of Iran’s foreign ministry is an instance of Canada’s double standards in dealing with Iranian foreign citizens.”

Ghasemi stressed the fact that such conduct adopted by Canada negates Canadian officials’ statements about engaging in interaction and dialogue with the Islamic Republic of Iran and added “the stance of the Canadian government is unfortunately a renewal of the wrong, illogical and inefficient policies pursued by previous Canadian governments with respect to Iran.”

