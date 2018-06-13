Iranians never played Israeli regime’s game

TEHRAN, Jun. 13 (MNA) – In reaction to Israeli Netanyahu’s offer to help Iranians overcome water crisis, the Iranian energy minister said Wed. that Iranians have never played Israeli regime’s game.

Speaking after attending a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, energy minister Reza Ardakanian said that Netanyahu was dreaming as usual and the Iranian will let the Israeli regime down as they have done during the past 40 years since the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

Ardakanian said that the prime minister of Israeli regime must know that Iranians have successfully managed to overcome their water shortages for thousands of years.

He, however, acknowledged that there are problems in Iran concerning the water resources management and the country needs new technologies to tackle water shortages, adding Iran as member of the international community has access to modern equipment available in the world to manage its water resources.

The Iranian energy minister went on to note that the Israeli regime has repeatedly ignored Arab countries’ water right and has used water as a tool to pressure them in line with illegitimate interests.

He further pointed out that the Tel Aviv regime created ‘War over Water’ idea.

