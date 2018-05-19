Russian official expects new round of Geneva talks on Syria in near future

SOCHI, May 19 (MNA) –The Russian president’s special envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev expected a new round of the inter-Syrian talks to be held in Geneva in the near future.

“All is contingent on the consultations in Geneva with the UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura. We will be working with him, and I expect this to happen as soon as possible,” Lavrentiev said in press statements quoted by Sputnik agency.

“It is important that the activity preceding the Geneva process includes consultations with de Mistura and all parties concerned, as well as with representatives of the guarantor states. We might obtain some support from them,” he added.

Eight rounds of intra-Syrian talks took place in Geneva, with the last being held last December.

SANA/MNA