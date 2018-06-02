‘No Date, No Signature’ to vie at Mirror Intl. Filmfest.

TEHRAN, Jun. 02 (MNA) – Iranian drama ‘No Date, No Signature’ directed by Vahid Jalilvand will go on screen at Russia's 6th Mirror International Film Festival.

‘No Date, No Signature’ narrates the story of a forensic pathologist Dr. Kaveh Nariman (played by Amir Aghaei), a principled and virtuous man, who has an accident with a motorcyclist (Mohammadzadeh) and his family, and injures his 8-year-old son. He pays compensation to the man and offers to take the child to a clinic nearby. The next morning, he finds out that the same little boy has been brought in for an autopsy. Dr. Nariman faces a dilemma now: is he responsible for the child’s death due to the accident or he died of food poisoning according to other doctors’ diagnostic?

Jalilvand’s movie produced by his brother Ali, stars Hediyeh Tehrani, Amir Aqaei, Saeed Dakh, Alireza Ostadi and Mohammadzadeh.

‘No Date, No Signature’ was premiered at the 35th edition of the Fajr Film Festival and received three Crystal Simorgh awards for best director, best actor in a supporting role and best sound mixer.

Mirror International Film Festival is being held in honor of the well-known film director Andrei Tarkovsky.

9 movies will compete for the victory this year including works by filmmakers from Iran, Qatar, China, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Sweden, Serbia, Georgia and Russia.

The movie has so far taken part at a number of international events. More recently, the flick scooped Best Director and Best Actor awards at the Venice Horizons section of the 74th Venice Film Festival, Italy.

It also won the Special Jury Award ‘Silver Alexander’ as well as the FIPRESCI Jury Award at the 58th edition of the Thessaloniki International Film Festival in Greece this November.

