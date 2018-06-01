Iran’s iron ore concentrate output up by 30%

TEHRAN, Jun. 01 (MNA) – Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) announced that country’s iron ore concentrate production in large mine deposits of the country registered a considerable 30 percent growth in the first month of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 – April 22).

Statistics show that large producers of iron ore concentrate in the country produced 3,881,097 tons of iron ore concentrate in the same period, showing a considerable 30 percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Of total 3,881,097 tons of iron ore concentrate produced, 1,548,322 and 748,919 tons of which were produced by Chadormalu Mining & Industrial Company and Central Iron Ore Company respectively.

As number of six large mineral deposits in the country produced 355,225 tons of graded iron ore in the first month of the current year (March 21-April 21), showing a considerable 27 percent slump as compared to the same period of last year, IMIDRO concluded.

