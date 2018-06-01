Late Imam Khomeini discloses depth of corruption of arrogant powers

TEHRAN, Jun. 01 (MNA) – Rodney Shakespeare, a British political analyst, said that the late Imam Khomeini (RA) disclosed the depth of corruption of authoritative powers in the world.

He made the above remark days before the 29th demise anniversary of the founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA) and said, “with the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution, the late Imam Khomeini (RA) revealed the depth of tyranny and corruption of despotic regimes.”

He pointed to the salient and outstanding role of the late Imam Khomeini and described him as a principlalist and far-sighted personality who managed to make history in the early years of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

The political transformation took place at a time when the international system was dominated by the United States imperialism, he said, adding, “with the establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the late Imam Khomeini (RA) introduced a new model of governance.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he termed Saudi Arabia, US and Zionist regime as the axis of evil in the contemporary world of today and reiterated, “these three countries are opposed to the establishment of any democracy in the Middle East region.”

The recent US pullout from JCPOA indicates Zionists’ effort to resist against Iran’s opposition to their occupation in the Palestine, he emphasized.

On the occasion of the 29th demise anniversary of the late Imam Khomeini (RA), a commemoration ceremony will be held in British Islamic Center on June 2 which will be addressed by Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Ali Shomali the Leader’s representative in England.”

MA/IRN82931598