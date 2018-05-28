2 Iranian shorts win top prizes at Italy’s SorsiCorti Filmfest.

TEHRAN, May 28 (MNA) – ‘Retouch’ by Kaveh Mazhari and ‘Not Yet’ by Arian Vazirdaftari have grabbed Best Film and Best Director awards at the 12th SorsiCorti Short Film Festival in Italy.

The 12th edition of SorsiCorti Short Film Festival in Italy awarded Iranian short film ‘Retouch’ by Kaveh Mazhari with the Best Film award, while the Best Director award went to Iranian filmmaker Arian Vazirdaftari for ‘Not Yet’.

Other Iranian titles including ‘The Servant’ by Farnoush Abedi, ‘Blows with the Wind’ by Hazhir As’adi, and ‘Flatland’ by Alireza Keimanesh and Amir Pousti also participated at the Italian festival.

Co-produced by Mazaheri and the Iranian Young Cinema Society, ‘Retouch’ is the story of a young woman whose husband dies before her eyes while she cannot do anything but to witness the unfolding of this tragic event.

Iranian short film ‘Not Yet’ directed by Arian Vazirdaftari and produced by Majid Barzegar and Iranian Youth Cinema Association was among the eight winners in the short film category of the 2017 Moondance Film Festival in Colorado, US. The film also received special mention at the short film category of Iranian Film Festival Australia.

The 12th edition of SorsiCorti Short Film Festival was held on 20-29 May 2018 in Palermo, Italy.

MS/4307954