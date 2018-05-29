Poland opposes EU actions that would weaken sanctions on Iran

TEHRAN, May 29 (MNA) – Polish Foreign Minister says his country opposes any European Union actions that would weaken US sanctions against Iran.

Poland on Monday said that it opposes any European Union (EU) actions that would weaken US sanctions against Iran, as the EU continues to look for ways to preserve the deal.

The comments by Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz came following a meeting of EU foreign ministers to discuss ways of preserving the deal, reported The Associated Press.

Czaputowicz said that if European companies operating in Iran were to suffer losses, a mechanism needed to be found to compensate them. He also said encouraging the continued operation of European companies in Iran could weaken US sanctions, and this could become be a big problem.

He added that those “states that tie their security to United States security” shared views similar to Poland’s given their interest in preserving their trans-Atlantic relationship.

US President Donald Trump announced earlier this month that he would pull out of the Iran deal and would reimpose sanctions on the Islamic Republic that were frozen as part of the agreement.

Czaputowicz’s remarks on Monday follow a report last week saying that Polish leaders are planning to defend the US government's withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal within the EU.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said, according to the report, that Poland wants to be an "informal go-between" and to explain to EU members and US officials the positions of the other.

That's while Polish Ambassador to Tehran Jarosław Marcin Domański said on Wednesday, May 23, while visiting Mehr News HQ in Tehran, that "as far as the objectives o the JCPOA is concerned, Poland disagrees with the US and is fully committed to preserving the Iran nuclear deal."

