Iran beaten by Turkey 2-1 in friendly match

TEHRAN, May 29 (MNA) – Iran has lost to Turkey's national football team 2-1 in a friendly match today in Istanbul at the World Cup preparation match at Fatih Terim Stadium.

Everton star Cenk Tosun netted double in the 6th and 52nd minutes, to put the Turks in command.

Nottingham Forest player Ashkan Dejagah won a last-minute penalty for Iranian team, after Ömer Bayram received a red card for slapping Dejagah in the head.

During the game, Iranian team had many goal opportunities that they didn't take advantage of.

It was the first encounter between Turkey and Iran in 45 years, since their last match in 1974.

Queiroz, who has been in charge of Team Melli since April 2011, had been offered an extension to his contract by the Iranian Football Federation until January's Asian Cup finals in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). But the 65-year-old has decided to call time on his seven-year stint with the Iranians after the World Cup, where they have been drawn to take on Morocco, Spain and Portugal in Group B.

After Turkey, the team will go to Austria to hold another warm-up match against Greece on June 2. Finally, they will face Lithuania before starting the breathtaking matches against Spain, Portugal and Morocco in the 2018 World Cup.

