TEHRAN, Jun. 09 (MNA) – In a friendly match held on Friday at Moscow, Iran national football team (also known as Team Melli) secured a 1-0 victory over Lithuania.

The only goal of the match was netted at the last minutes of the game by Karim Ansarifard, Iranian forward playing for Olympiacos FC.

The match was organized behind closed doors and no further information regarding the squad of Team Melli is available.

This was the last friendly match of Iran ahead of World Cup competitions where they will face Morocco, Portugal, and Spain in their group.

There were plans for two other games against Greece and Kosovo but both were cancelled.

