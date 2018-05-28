Pres. Rouhani felicitates Georgia on Independence Day

In his message, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani congratulated his Georgian counterpart Giorgi Margvelashvili and the people of Georgia as they celebrated the 100th anniversary of their independence from the Soviet Union on 26 May.

Rouhani stressed strong support for mutual efforts between the two sides for further development of relations in various political, economic and cultural fields as guided by the strong political wills of the leaders of the two countries.

The Iranian president also prayed for the prime minister’s continued health and success, as well as the nation’s felicity and prosperity.

Georgia observes Independence Day on 26 May, in commemoration of the establishment of the Democratic Republic of Georgia in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution of 1917.

