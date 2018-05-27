Iran felicitates Georgia on Independence Day

TEHRAN, May 27 (MNA) – Iranian Vice-President Jahangiri has forwarded a message of felicitation to Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili on the occasion of the country’s Independence Day on 26 May.

In his message, Iranian First Vice-President Es’hagh Jahangiri congratulated Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili and the people of Georgia as they celebrated the 100th anniversary of their independence from the Soviet Union.

Jahangiri stressed strong support for mutual efforts between the two sides for further development of relations in various political, economic and cultural fields as guided by the strong political wills of the leaders of the two countries.

He also prayed for the prime minister’s continued health and success, as well as the nation’s felicity and prosperity.

Georgia observes Independence Day on 26 May, in commemoration of the establishment of the Democratic Republic of Georgia in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution of 1917.

MS/4307132